Mack introduces ImpactShield windshield technology for Granite, expanded truck lineup

Mack Trucks is introducing a new windshield technology designed to improve durability and reduce downtime for heavy-duty truck operators.

The company announced its new Mack ImpactShield windshield, featuring Corning Fusion5 Glass, will be standard on the all-new Mack Granite vocational truck and available across additional Mack models. Mack says it marks the first use of the glass technology in a Class 8 truck.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The all-new Granite, unveiled earlier this year at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, features a redesigned galvanized steel cab, expanded safety technologies including 270-degree radar coverage and an electronic park brake with rollaway protection, along with a redesigned interior aimed at vocational operators.

According to Mack, the new one-piece bonded curved windshield is designed to better withstand road debris, harsh temperatures and demanding jobsite conditions.

Compared to a conventional Class 8 windshield, Mack says the ImpactShield delivers twice the sharp-impact resistance and thermal shock resistance, along with five times greater scratch resistance. The company also cited improved resistance to environmental wear, lower weight and better defrost performance.

“Mack customers don’t have time for unplanned stops, and neither do we,” said Tim Wrinkle, vice president, product owner, vocational and medium duty at Mack Trucks. “Partnering with Corning to bring Fusion5 Glass to heavy-duty trucking isn’t just about using better materials; it’s about finding every possible way to keep our customers’ trucks on the job and their costs under control.”

Corning Incorporated, best known for its Gorilla Glass products, said the technology was developed to improve durability and lower operating costs.

“Corning Fusion5 Glass represents a significant advancement in automotive glazing solutions, addressing a real-world problem of breakage, while providing real economic benefits to customers,” said Mike Kunigonis, vice president and general manager, Corning Automotive Glass Solutions.

The ImpactShield windshield will be standard on the Granite when orders open later this year, with production scheduled to begin in January 2027 at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Pennsylvania. The technology will also be offered as an upgrade on Mack Pioneer, Anthem and Keystone models.