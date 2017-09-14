Mack Pinnacle, Granite models get an update

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Mack Granite and Pinnacle models will benefit from design enhancements making their debut in the all-new Mack Anthem highway tractor.

The company says the interior updates will help fleets attract and retain drivers. Updates include, all-new LED headlights, and a new grille, which echo the design of the new Anthem.

“The new interiors for the Mack Pinnacle and Granite speak to the design team’s focus on driver comfort,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president of sales for Mack Trucks North America. “Everything from the dash to the race car-like feel of the steering wheel was carefully designed to make things better for drivers and owner-operators, and consequently, for fleets looking to retain them.”

Mack says designers consulted thousands of drivers when developing the new interior features. Enhancements include: a new gauge cluster and dash layout, repositioned switches for easier access, laser-etched switch labels, that won’t rub off, and automatic temperature control. More power ports have been added, and the flat-bottom steering wheel provides more belly room and easier entry and egress.

“We’ve incorporated more ergonomics and comfort features to make the driving environment more automotive,” said Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager. “These enhancements make a real difference to the driver who’s behind the wheel all day, every day.”