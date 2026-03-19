Mack Trucks launches 2027 calendar contest, adds new categories

Mack Trucks’ calendar contest is back, inviting owners of working Mack trucks to compete for a place in the 2027 edition.

The annual contest features several new themed categories this year aimed at highlighting the versatility, endurance and toughness associated with the Mack brand. Winners will receive a professional photo shoot courtesy of Mack Trucks.

“The Mack calendar contest is really about the pride our customers have in their trucks and the work they do with them,” David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand and marketing, said in a news release. “Every year we see incredible entries that capture the toughness, reliability and character of Mack trucks in action.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

New categories include Built for Toughest Jobs, Built for Versatility, Built for the Long Haul, and Alternative Fuels. Returning categories include Old Bulldogs Hard at Work, along with model-specific classes for the Mack MD, Mack LR and Mack TerraPro.

The contest is open only to trucks in revenue service, meaning vehicles currently operating in fleets rather than collector or antique trucks.

An early entry period runs through March 31. Voting begins April 1 and continues through April 30, with entries remaining open during the voting period. Participants and supporters can cast one vote per day in each category through the contest website.

Mack said selected entries may also be featured on its social media channels.

Winners are to be announced by May 30 on Mack Trucks’ social media platforms. The company will then arrange professional photo shoots for each winning entry, with the images to appear in the 2027 Mack calendar.

The calendar will be available later this year through Mack’s online store. Full contest rules and procedures can be found on the Mack website.