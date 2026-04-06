Stoughton expands dealer network in Southeastern US

Stoughton Trailers is expanding its dealer network in the Southeastern United States through a new partnership tied to one of the region’s largest truck dealer groups.

The Wisconsin-based trailer manufacturer announced it has added Sovereign Trailers as an authorized dealer, a new business formed by Peach State Truck Centers. The dealership will represent Stoughton across Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

(Photo: Stoughton Trailers)

Peach State Truck Centers, which employs more than 700 people across 14 locations, is a major Freightliner and Western Star dealer in the region. The move extends its footprint into the trailer segment through the newly created Sovereign Trailers brand.

“We are thrilled to add the team at Sovereign to our dealer network,” said Derrick Washington, vice president of sales for Stoughton Trailers. “Peach State is well known and highly regarded in the region for their industry knowledge and service.”

Rick Reynolds, president of Peach State Truck Centers, said the launch of Sovereign Trailers reflects the company’s push to broaden its offering while maintaining long-standing customer relationships.

Sovereign Trailers will stock Stoughton dry van and refrigerated trailers at locations in Jefferson and Villa Rica, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama. Sales, parts and service support will also be available across Peach State’s existing network.