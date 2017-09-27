Michelin guarantees performance of new drive tire

ATLANTA, Ga. – Michelin is promising its new XDA Energy + drive tire will save fleets $400 a year in fuel, and is backing that promise up with a guarantee.

The company’s newest drive tire was designed for fuel economy, and Michelin says it will pay fleets that don’t see the promised fuel savings over competitive brands up to $400 per truck. Fleets of any size can take the test. Michelin will work with them to benchmark their fuel economy using their current drive tire, then swap those brands out with the new XDA Energy +.

After several months, the fuel savings will be evident, or Michelin will pay up, according to Adam Murphy, vice-president of marketing for Michelin Americas Truck Tires. He announced the launch of the new tire and the guarantee at the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

“This tire is ideally suited for longhaul fleets, and particularly those operating in the dry van and refrigerated segments,” Murphy said. “Those are the fleets that typically are able to benefit the most from the lower fleet fuel consumption and reduced operating costs fleets can see using very low rolling resistance tires like the Michelin XDA Energy +.”

Murphy said the new tires has 7% less rolling resistance than competitive tires, thanks to improvements in tread compound. This tire replaces the XDA Energy, and features the same tread design.

“All this improvement is fundamentally coming from improvements in the tread compound we were able to deliver,” said Murphy. The new tire will be available in size 275/80R22.5 G beginning Oct. 1.

Michelin also announced its recently introduced X Multi D regional haul drive tire is now available in a low profile 275/80R22.5 G size. The tire offers a 65% improvement in mileage compared to the XDE M/S tire it replaced. Murphy said it also offers great traction, getting up to speed 85% faster in snow than other designs. Michelin says if customers don’t see the extended life they’ve been promised, the company will pay the price difference between the X Multi D and a competitive tire.