Mitsubishi Fuso to discontinue new truck sales in North America

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America (MFTA) has announced it will discontinue new truck sales, and shift to a service-focused business.

Its U.S. and Canadian dealers will be offered the option to transition into parts and service locations and the company said it will offer parts and service support until 2028.

MFTA says it will maintain its headquarters in Logan Township, N.J., and will maintain the majority of its employees in the near term.

“Working with Fuso dealers, we have developed a strong team throughout the United States and Canada that always places the customer first,” said Justin Palmer, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America. “MFTA is fully dedicated to making this transition a smooth one for our customers, and we remain committed in supporting a parts and service network for many years to come.”

Mitsubishi Fuso will continue to support eCanter trucks deployed in the U.S.

The Fuso service network will provide warranty repairs, maintenance services and replacement parts until 2028. The company also said it will continue to support all eCanter electric trucks operating in the U.S. Dealers in the U.S. and Canada will sell available trucks for a period of time.