Natural gas-fueled truck sales rise

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Demand for natural gas-fueled trucks in the U.S. and Canada rose 9% year-to-date through November, according to the most recent data from ACT Research.

“Despite the uncertainty spurred by the current climate of changing environmental winds and low oil prices, the reading indicates continued interest in natural gas as a transportation fuel in the U.S. Class 8 market,” said Ken Vieth, senior partner and general manager at ACT Research. “Based on news released in the popular press, natural gas vehicle purchases continued to be dominated by refuse fleets through year-to-date November, as well as transit and school bus operators.”

ACT indicated interest in electric vehicles continued to rise.

“All viable commercial vehicle power alternatives must now be considered to accurately measure potential cost savings for fleets and overall emissions, as we look to the future,” said Vieth.