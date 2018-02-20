New DPF cleaning company sets up shop

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A new diesel particulate filter (DPF) cleaning company has set up shop in the Greater Toronto Area.

Greensonic Cleaning offers cleaning of DPFs, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers and valves, and other industrial engine parts. The company says its uses ultrasonic technology to safely and efficiently clean aftertreatment filters and parts.

The process converts high-frequency sound waves to mechanical non-damaging ultrasonic cavitation bubbles in ordinary tap water, according to the company. The process can be used with just water, or with the addition of environmentally friendly soaps.

“We are experienced in the transportation industry and we know very well that time is money,” said general manager John Lockhart. “So, we have come up with a process that utilizes proven ultrasonic techniques that offer the most comprehensive clean with the quickest turnaround. We are new players in this space and will work hard to completely satisfy our customers, and lower their maintenance costs.”

The company claims its process provides a cleaning process that’s quicker than traditional methods, and is less likely to damage components. A typical cleaning time is about four hours.

“Another feature we offer is a customer work order management program that we developed and are launching in February, that will allow us to provide customers a look back at the history of the cleaning of their assets with reports that include before and after readings and photos,” Lockhart added. “This eliminates the tedious paper search for records, replacing it with a few clicks on a computer. This will certainly save time and money when diagnosing potential exhaust system issues.”

The company is located at 1625 Sismet Rd., Unit 31, Mississauga, Ont. Its website is at www.GreenSonicClean.com.