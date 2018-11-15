Nikola claims US$12 billion in hydrogen truck pre-orders

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Hydrogen truck maker Nikola says it has raised another US$210 million and now boasts US$12 billion in pre-orders.

About $380 million of those were for the recently announced Nikola Tre European cabover.

“Once the Nikola Tre arrives in Europe, diesel will finally be on its way out,” said CEO Trevor Milton.

“Now that we are funded and oversubscribed, we are kicking it into high gear and preparing for Nikola World 2019. At Nikola World, you will see the USA Nikola Two prototype in action and be able to step foot in our European Nikola Tre. We also have a few surprises for the show from our powersports division and other new product announcements.”

The company says it will have hydrogen coverage in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia by 2028.