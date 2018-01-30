Nikola to manufacture trucks in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. – Nikola Motor Company today announced it will build its hydrogen-electric semi-trucks in Buckeye, Ari.

It has chosen a new 500-acre, one million sq.-ft. facility on the west side of Phoenix, where it says it will add more than 2,000 jobs.

“After 12 months, nine states and 30 site locations, Arizona, Governor Ducey, Sandra Watson and Chris Camacho were the clear front runners. Arizona has the workforce to support our growth and a governor that was an entrepreneur himself. They understood what 2,000 jobs would mean to their cities and state,” said Trevor Milton, CEO and founder, Nikola Motor Company. “We will begin transferring our R&D and headquarters to Arizona immediately and hope to have the transition completed by October 2018. We have already begun planning the construction for our new zero-emission manufacturing facility in Buckeye, which we expect to have underway by the end of 2019.”

Nikola says it has more than 8,000 semi-trucks on pre-order.