Nikola, Ryder terminate exclusive partnership

PHOENIX, Az. – Nikola and Ryder System have terminated an agreement that was to see Ryder exclusively support Nikola’s hydrogen electric semi trucks.

“Ryder has been incredible to work with and they have been with us since late 2016,” says Trevor Milton, CEO Nikola Corporation. “As the market evolves, each of us are now free to expand our operations to other partners, something the previous agreement did not allow us to do. We look forward to finding ways to continue to work with Ryder in the future as a customer and have found them to be a great partner.”

Nikola said both companies view the termination positively and are now open to business arrangements with other partners as the industry evolves.