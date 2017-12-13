Oxford County adds CNG plows

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – Oxford County has added two compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered snowplows to its fleet.

It believes it’s the first Canadian municipality to deploy CNG-powered snowplows, which were delivered on time for this winter’s plow season.

“Anytime you can introduce a Canadian-first, especially something as iconic as a snowplow, it is really a special achievement,” said Melissa Abercrombie, manager of engineering services, Oxford County Public Works. “Our roads crews are excited to begin using this new technology to see how it performs under the harsh winter conditions. These vehicles receive heavy use and that’s why it is so important to try and mitigate the environmental impact of our fleet.””

The Freightliner trucks carry CNG components from Faromor CNG Corp, with fuel provided by Rural Green Energy with a commercial cardlock in Woodstock, Ont.