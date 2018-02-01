Paccar Parts has record-breaking year

RENTON, Wash. – Paccar Parts enjoyed a record year in 2017, filling more than 16 million orders globally.

“Paccar Parts’ number one goal is customer uptime. The effectiveness of our supply chain contributes to our high levels of productivity and efficiency, and these qualities are what make us stand out as the leader in aftermarket parts distribution,” said David Danforth, Paccar Parts general manager and Paccar vice-president.

In addition to shipping 16 million global orders, Paccar Parts says it had an order accuracy rate of 99.98%, and a same-day order fulfillment rate of more than 98%.