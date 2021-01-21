Paccar signs autonomous truck deal

Paccar is taking another step in the journey toward highly autonomous trucks, signing a global agreement with Aurora to test and commercialize autonomous Peterbilt and Kenworth models.

Under the deal, Paccar will offer autonomous-enabled vehicles, while Aurora will provide hardware, software, and other operational support. The two companies will also work together on sourcing components and technology, and to integrate Peterbilts and Kenworths with the Aurora Driver platform.

(Photo: Paccar)

Outfitted Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks with Aurora Driver are to be deployed in North America in the next several years, according to a related press release. The vehicles will be validated at the Paccar Technical Center before that.

“This partnership brings us one step closer to unlocking the autonomous freight market and delivering goods to those who need them,” said Chris Urmson, Aurora co-founder and CEO. “We’ve been impressed with Paccar’s product engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to enhancing its customers’ operational safety and efficiency.”

The news follows a series of recent announcements by other OEMs who are developing autonomous vehicles with partnerships of their own.

Daimler has partnered with Waymo, formerly known as Google’s self-driving car project, as well as Torc Robotics. Navistar is partnering with TuSimple. Volvo Group has joined forces with NVIDIA.