PacLease grows network, market share

PacLease added 13 new locations in 2020 – one in Canada – and says it increased its market share in the full-service leasing space.

“We’re glad 2020 is in the rearview mirror, but looking back, I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished,” said Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing. “We continued to expand our footprint and demonstrate great flexibility in helping our customers throughout the year. The unique challenges of the past year brought out the best in our PacLease team. I was truly humbled by their efforts.”

The new Canadian location is in Mount Pearl, Nfld.

(Photo: PacLease)

The company says it rolled out new technology initiatives in 2020 to help support franchises and their service departments. It is also poising to offer and service electric trucks.

“It’s no longer out in the future. It’s happening, and we’re ready,” Roemer said. “Our relationship with Faith Technologies/Schneider Electric for charging solutions is a great example of that. We began the process of leasing electric Kenworths and Peterbilts and have developed a turnkey solution for our customers. We’re very excited about the future and how we can bring zero-emission technology to our customers in a complete package. The future is upon us.”