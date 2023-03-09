Purolator to invest $1B to electrify Canadian network

Purolator expects to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian network over the next seven years.

This includes a plan to purchase more than 3,500 fully electric last-mile delivery vehicles and the electrification of more than 60 terminals across Canada, according to a news release.

The courier and logistics provider’s investment in environmental sustainability, including the electrification of 60% of its fleet, is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 by 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

This commitment also marks the largest network investment in Purolator’s 63-year history, with more than $100 million to be invested in 2023 alone. (Photo: Purolator)

This commitment also marks the largest network investment in Purolator’s 63-year history, with more than $100 million to be invested in 2023 alone.

“Purolator was the first Canadian courier to launch fully electric curbside delivery trucks nationally. Our ambition is to be the greenest courier company in Canada, and with this investment, Purolator will take yet another important step toward a more sustainable future and healthier planet,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator.

“We’ve set ambitious goals for ourselves and are working with our customers and partners every day to reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment.”

100 EVs this year

Purolator expects to add more than 100 all-electric vehicles to its fleet this year and an additional 150 in 2024. This new fleet comprises Ford E-Transit, Motiv Power Systems EPIC4 and BrightDrop Zevo 600 models.

This month, Purolator will begin deploying 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ont.; Richmond, B.C.; and Quebec City. A further 55 Motiv and 15 BrightDrop models, along with several low-speed vehicles and electric cargo bikes (e-bikes), will be added later this year.