Registration opens for 44th Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Registration has opened for the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, which will return to Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tenn., from June 25 to 27.

Drivers from across the U.S. and Canada are being encouraged to pre-register early to secure a designated parking spot and select a preferred judging time. Shell Rotella said final judging schedules will be confirmed by company representatives.

Competitors drive up to the judging line in the rain during Shell Rotella SuperRigs at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Tex. (File photo: Leo Barros)

According to a news release, registration will remain open until 4 p.m. Central Time on June 26, or until the first 125 contestants have completed registration.

The competition will feature more than $25,000 in cash and prizes across more than 20 categories, including Best of Show. Twelve drivers will also have an opportunity to be featured in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

The event is free and open to the public.