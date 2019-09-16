Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction nets over $101 million in sales

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sold more than $101 million of equipment during its five-day auction in Edmonton, Alta. recently.

Over 14,350 people from 49 countries took part in the Sept. 10-14 event, including more than 11,600 online bidders, buying over 10,700 items in all.

“With a massive selection of equipment, we saw GTV increase 29% year over year with last week’s auction,” said Brian Glenn, senior vice-president and head of Canadian sales, Ritchie Bros. “There continues to be uncertainty in the western Canadian oil and gas and related construction markets, resulting in companies realigning or ‘right-sizing’ their fleets based on current work projections. We would like to thank all our sellers for trusting us to get them the best possible return for their surplus assets.”

More than 1,150 owners sold equipment during the auction, including Laurie Ryan, owner and president of Laurlee Energy Services.

“It was another positive auction for us,” said Ryan. “Ritchie Bros. has proven their ability to bring in buyers from all over—a couple of my pieces this week sold to a buyer in the U.S. Their marketing is unmatched in the industry and their staff is professional from start to finish. They really are the entire package.”