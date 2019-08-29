Ritchie Bros. extends Edmonton auction due to increase in items

EDMONTON, Alta. – The items just keep coming in for Ritchie Bros. upcoming Edmonton auction, up 31% year-over-year and extending the sale to a five-day event.

Originally scheduled to take place over a three-day period, the auction will now span from Sept. 10-14 due to the influx of equipment, which will have more than 1,000 owner selling equipment and over 10,000 items for sale.

“We have equipment from 1,000 companies prepped and ready to sell,” said Trent Vandenberghe, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. “This includes a lot of low-hour, late-model equipment as a result of multiple fleet dispersals, including all the assets from Terra Firma Equipment Sales & Rentals, which has been one of the most trusted heavy equipment and attachment sales and rental companies in Western Canada since 1967.”

Other equipment being sold include more than 200 truck tractors, 50 dozers, over 55 loaders, and more than 120 excavators.

“Everything we are selling is prepared to go to work,” said Dave Rock, operations and general manager for Terra Firma, which is selling more than 1,200 items in the auction. “Most of our gear is low-hour, some is brand new. Our equipment is first class and we wanted a first-class auction company, so we chose Ritchie Bros. We have already received calls about our equipment from all over the world.”

Visit www.rbauction.com/Edmonton for more information.

