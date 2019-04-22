Ritchie Bros.’ largest annual Canadian auction in Edmonton April 30

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is gearing up for its biggest annual Canadian auction, which will take place in Edmonton April 30.

Nearly 11,000 trucks and equipment items are already set to be sold during the five-day event.

“We have an amazing selection of equipment—growing every day—so in order to ensure a safe and time efficient sale for our customers we have added a fifth day to the event,” said Trent Vandenberghe, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. “Our April and October events are usually our biggest of the year, aligning with the changing of the seasons—this year is no different. We encourage bidders to visit our website early, find what items their interested in and then come down to the site and inspect it for themselves. As always, everything will sell, without minimum bids or reserve prices.”

The auction will boast more than 155 dump trucks, over 130 flatbed trucks, and more than 220 truck tractors.

There will also be a complete dispersal of Harpoon Energy, as well as Schur Trucking, a Nisku, Alta.-based oilfield transportation company.

“I think the Edmonton April auction is the best sale of the year,” said Murray Schur, owner and president of Schur Trucking. “We have more than 375 items to sell and with Ritchie Bros. we can sell it all in one go. Most of it is low-hour gear and we’ve spent the time prepping it for sale, making sure it’s all ready to go to work for new owners come auction day.”

More than 1,200 consignors will be selling equipment in the Edmonton auction.

