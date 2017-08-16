Run on Less drivers selected

ATLANTA, Ga. – Seven professional drivers have been selected to participate in the first Run on Less fuel economy challenge, organized by Carbon War Room and the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE).

The event kicks off Sept. 6 and will culminate at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV) in Atlanta later that month. Participating companies include: Albert Transport, PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Division, Hirschbach, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Nussbaum Transportation, Ploger Transportation, and US Xpress. They’ll be demonstrating a variety of techniques and technologies to maximize fuel efficiency.

Drivers include: Henry Albert, a 30-year driver with Albert Transport in a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Evolution Aero Xi Sleeper; Bradley Long, a Hirschbach driver with a 2016 International ProStar SkyRise sleeper; Joel Morrow, a 30-year veteran with Ploger Transportation driving a 2016 Volvo VNM62T630 sleeper; Clark Reed, a 12-year driver with Nussbaum Transportation in a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper; Tommy Revell, a 32-year driver with Pepsi-Co’s Frito-Lay division, driving a 2017 Volvo VNM day cab; Mike Risen, a 30-year veteran with US Xpress in a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper, and Robert Sandovall, a 26-year driver with Mesilla Valley Transportation in an International LT sleeper.

“These drivers are showing great leadership. All of them have demonstrated a commitment to driving practices that lead to better mpg,” said Mike Roeth, executive director of NACFE.

The drivers will benefit from a variety of different technologies on their vehicles. No two trucks are the same, as each fleet selects its own combination of technologies to achieve its fuel-efficiency goals. Axles selected by the fleets include 6×4 axles, 6×2 tags, a liftable 6×2 and a 4×2. Several of the trucks are equipped with 15-liter engines, and others have a 13-liter and an 11-liter engine. All of the trucks will use automated manual transmissions purchased from three different suppliers. Half the trucks will be fitted with wide-base tires and the other half with duals. In addition, fleets have selected different options to assist them with idle reduction.

“This is going to be a lot of fun, challenging ourselves to achieve the best fuel efficiency with these incredible tractor-trailers,” said Henry Albert, an owner-operator for his business, Albert Transport. “All seven of us are proud to take trucking efficiency to the next level and share with the world our experiences.”

During three weeks in September, the drivers will haul freight from different locations across the U.S. and Canada and will demonstrate how Class 8 trucks can use different technologies to achieve the best fuel economy possible. Some of the routes have been confirmed. One fleet with team drivers will deliver auto parts from El Paso, Texas, to Ellisville, Missouri. Another fleet will be doing dedicated store delivery in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky. There is also a fleet that will run a semi-dedicated route from Laredo, Texas, to the Carolinas. Another fleet will do a daily round-trip from Perry, Georgia, to Charleston, South Carolina.

Videos of the drivers can be found here.