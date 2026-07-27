Rush Enterprises forms joint venture with MCT Companies

Rush Enterprises is expanding its presence in the refrigerated transportation sector through a 50-50 joint venture with MCT Companies, one of the largest Carrier Transicold dealers in the United States.

The companies announced July 23 they have signed an agreement to form MCT Holdings, LLC, which will operate MCT Companies’ network of truck, trailer and rail refrigeration and auxiliary power unit dealerships. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The new company will be led by Bill Willett as chief executive officer and president.

(Photo: Carrier Transicold)

MCT Companies operates 17 Carrier Transicold full-service dealerships and three mobile service locations serving refrigerated fleets in California, Nebraska, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Rush said the partnership will strengthen its ability to serve refrigerated transportation customers while diversifying its business beyond its core commercial truck dealership operations.

“This joint venture represents an important step in Rush Enterprises’ strategy to expand our presence in adjacent segments of the commercial vehicle market while delivering even greater value to our customers,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Enterprises.

He said combining Rush’s technology, operating systems and scale with MCT’s operational expertise will improve support for refrigerated transportation customers while creating a more balanced business less dependent on commercial truck sales cycles.

Rush also noted the investment brings the company into the Carrier Transicold dealer network, complementing its strategy of investing in adjacent businesses that strengthen its portfolio of premium commercial vehicle brands.

Willett said the partnership will provide MCT with additional capital and operational resources to support future growth.

“This joint venture provides us with access to additional capital and operational resources that will help accelerate our long-term growth strategy,” Willett said. “Most importantly, it will enable us to better serve our customers by expanding our service capabilities, investing in our facilities and technicians, and delivering the responsiveness and uptime they depend on to keep their refrigerated fleets operating.”