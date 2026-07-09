Carrier offers alternative to trailer replacement with Fleet Refresh program

Carrier Transicold has launched a new program aimed at helping refrigerated fleets extend the life of existing trailers by replacing aging transport refrigeration units (TRUs) rather than purchasing new trailers.

The Fleet Refresh program allows fleets to install new Carrier TRUs on existing refrigerated trailers, offering what the company says is a lower-cost alternative to full trailer replacement at a time when trailer prices remain high and lead times remain extended.

(Photo: Carrier Transicold)

“Many fleets are extending trailer life cycles because of equipment costs and supply constraints, but they still need reliable refrigeration performance,” said Greg Turner, trailer product manager, Truck Trailer Americas at Carrier Transicold. “Fleet Refresh gives customers access to the latest Carrier TRU technology and performance, along with Lynx Fleet telematics and BluEdge service coverage, without replacing a productive trailer.”

The program is available for Carrier’s single- and multi-temperature trailer refrigeration units, including the X4 7500, X4 7700, Vector 8500, Vector 8700, Vector 8600MT and Vector 8800MT.

Because the program replaces only the refrigeration unit, existing trailer-mounted components such as the fuel tank and light bar can remain in place, reducing installation costs compared to a conventional new TRU installation.

Each Fleet Refresh installation includes Carrier’s Lynx Fleet telematics platform, providing remote visibility into refrigeration unit performance, as well as BluEdge service coverage designed to improve uptime. The telematics capability may be particularly beneficial for fleets replacing older TRUs that pre-date Lynx-compatible hardware, the company says.

Carrier noted that while older refrigerated trailers gradually lose insulating efficiency, replacing the refrigeration unit can help maintain temperature performance while extending the trailer’s useful life.

Fleet Refresh installations are available now through Carrier Transicold’s North American dealer network.