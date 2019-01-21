SAF-Holland buys PressureGuard

MUSKEGON, Mich. – SAF-Holland has acquired a majority stake in trailer tire pressure management specialist, PressureGuard.

The company says the acquisition adds a key element to its line, in advanced digital smart products for trailer applications. SAF-Holland now owns 51% of the company, and holds a purchase option for the remaining outstanding shares.

PressureGuard’s management team will remain with the company in their current roles.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy of providing complete solutions to our customers and complements our product portfolio of a systems approach,” said Detlef Borghardt, CEO of SAF-Holland.

“This pre-assembled product addresses many of the challenges facing fleet managers today and simplifies the ordering, production and customer service processes. PressureGuard has proven itself in the market with a simple, yet robust design.”