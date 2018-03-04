Stemco launches Trifecta hub assembly

ATLANTA, Ga. – Stemco has introduced the Trifecta pre-adjusted hub assembly, designed to deliver safety, performance, and confidence.

The company showed it for the first time at the Spring meetings of the Technology & Maintenance Council. It was introduced with the support of Webb Wheel, which supplies the hub. Todd Anderson, president of Stemco, went over some of the benefits of the new assembly.

On the safety front, the zip torq wheel-end fastener features an integrated locking mechanism. Installation is easy and mistake-proof, he added.

The Discover XR seal with GlideTech technology requires no pre-lube and reduces installation force by 50%, minimizing failure modes. The assembly also offers “unmatched contamination protection,” Anderson noted.

A new spacer design allows lubricant to flow where it’s needed, maximizing spindle, bearing and seal life. It prevents the problem of metal wearing when the wheel travels down the road, which is an issue with traditional spacers, Anderson said.

OE providers will benefit from easier installation, and reduced installation force (only 200 lb.-ft. of torque is required compared to 500 lb.-ft.)

As for confidence, Anderson said the new offering is backed by both Webb Wheel and Stemco. It has undergone more than 1.4 million miles of field testing, and the individual components that make up the Trifecta have been proven in real world applications.

Stemco is accepting pre-orders now, with availability on tractor positions scheduled for the second quarter of 2018. It will be offered on trailers later this year.