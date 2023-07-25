Stertil-Koni builds 20,000th mobile column lift

Stertil-Koni’s U.S. facility in Streator, Ill., has produced its 20,000th mobile column lift.

The lifts are used by transit agencies, public works departments, municipalities, corporate fleets, and others to hoist heavy vehicles for repairs.

“Stertil-Koni is dedicated to delivering the very best and broadest range of ALI (Automotive Lift Institute)-certified heavy duty vehicle lifts,” general manager Scott Steinhardt said in a release. “What’s more, our mobile column lifts, which are exceedingly durable, dependable and indeed mobile, represent our most popular lifting system in North America.”

The hydraulic lifts have capacity ranging form 14,000 lb. to 40,000 lb. per column. The milestone follows a multi-year plant expansion, which increased the plant’s footprint by 36,000 sq.-ft. and added an adjacent 4.5-acre property.