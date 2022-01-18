Stolen Alberta plates must be reported before replacing

Lost or stolen Alberta licence plates will need to be reported to police before replacements will be issued, under a change announced Jan. 18.

The missing plates can create challenges if they’re used in criminal activities, the Government of Alberta noted in a press release.

(Illustration: istock)

The requirement is effective Jan. 19. Replacements for the lost or stolen plates will be issued only after police file numbers are presented.

“Requiring a police report for a lost or stolen licence plate is a common-sense change to make. In doing so, we are ensuring police have accurate information that can better help them when interacting with motorists and is crucial for an investigation,” said Nate Glubish, minister of Service Alberta.

The change was tested with 12 registry agent offices last year, and follows a recommendation from the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police’s provincial auto theft review committee.

Alberta registry agents issued 46,307 replacement licence plates in 2020.