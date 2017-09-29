Thermo King launches electric APU, Connected Precedent

ATLANTA, Ga. – Thermo King showed two new products at the North American Commercial Vehicle show, including an electric-powered auxiliary power unit (APU) and a connected trailer refrigeration unit (TRU).

The all-electric APU, the TriPac Envidia, offers the industry’s longest run time, Thermo King said. An in-cab control allows the driver to set the temperature and monitor battery charge level. It will be available for purchase in early 2018, the company said.

Thermo King also announced that beginning in 2018, its Precedent TRUs will be factory-equipped with TracKing telematics. This will allow fleets to easily monitor and analyze their refrigerated operations and ensure temperature control, the company said.

“Our remote connectivity, best-in-class mobile apps, and data gathering allows fleet managers to transform their operations and make their fleets more predictable and traceable,” said Dane Taival, vice-president and general manager, Thermo King North America, “which ultimately helps grow their business by driving greater optimization.”

Customers will be able to use a mobile app to manage cargo temperatures, monitor the reefer, and respond to alerts.

“Connected products like the Precedent, which keep actionable data at our customers’ fingertips, are the cornerstone of Thermo King’s digital strategy,” Taival said. “We recognize the value of intelligent products and services for our customers and we will continue to build on our data-driven intelligent services platform to remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The Thermo King Reefer mobile app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.