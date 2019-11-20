TIP gets green light to buy Trailer Wizards

TORONTO, Ont. – TIP Trailer Services has announced its acquisition of Trailer Wizards has received a no-action letter from Competition Bureau Canada, allowing the deal to proceed.

The deal, struck Sept. 4, is expected to close in January 2020, according to the company.

It will make TIP one of the leading trailer service providers in Canada, according to the company. TIP came to Canada from Europe in 2016 with the purchase of Train Trailer. Its latest acquisition will add 21 locations, more than 400 employees, and a fleet of more than 23,000 units.

When the deal closes, TIP says it will have more than 33,000 trailers, reefers, chassis and flatbed/dropdeck configurations, with a staff of more than 500 people.