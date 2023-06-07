TIP Group launches mechanic training academy in Canada

TIP Group is launching a new academy for trailer mechanics in six countries, including Canada.

The Canadian academy will be based in the Toronto area, the company said, with similar initiatives in Denmark, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany. The company says it will be the first program of its kind, with trainees becoming TIP-certified trailer mechanics in nine months instead of the standard three to four years for heavy vehicle certification.

Trainees will also receive a full salary and benefits package when they join, the company says.

“The TIP Mechanic Academy is open to passionate individuals pursuing a technician career in the transportation industry,” TIP Group said in a release. “The program covers a wide range of topics, including trailer maintenance, diagnostics, repair, and safety. Trainees will receive practical training in state-of-the-art facilities, working on real trailers under the guidance of experienced mechanic mentors.”

The program will be limited to eight to 12 trainees per class and will combine instructor-led, e-learning, and hands-on training. A global team competition will be held upon completion of the program.

“Mechanics are the unsung heroes of our industry, and we rely on them to serve our customers and keep their fleet on the road,” said Hiske Damhuis, chief human resource officer. “The TIP Mechanic Academy is a great opportunity to attract new talent, and the fast-track learning ensures trainees get to put their new knowledge into practice in just nine months and receive remuneration as if they graduated from a four-year education program.”

Applications can be submitted online.