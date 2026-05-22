Tomlinson adds fully CNG ready-mix trucks

Tomlinson Ready Mix says it has added Canada’s first fully compressed natural gas (CNG) ready-mix concrete trucks to its fleet as part of broader efforts to reduce emissions across its operations.

The company said the trucks build on its existing experience operating CNG vehicles within its environmental services division and mark an expansion of the technology into concrete delivery operations.

(Photo: Tomlinson Ready Mix)

Tomlinson said the new trucks are designed to reduce emissions and noise levels compared to traditional diesel-powered mixers while supporting urban and residential construction projects.

“We see the shift from diesel to CNG as one way to help reduce our carbon footprint and lower the global warming potential (GWP) of our concrete mixes,” said Ryan Andre, quality control manager at Tomlinson Ready Mix. “This initiative supports our ongoing work to improve our E-Line Enviro low-carbon concrete.”

The company highlighted several advantages of CNG-powered ready-mix trucks, including lower emissions, quieter operation and compatibility with existing fueling infrastructure.

Tomlinson operates CNG fueling stations in Ottawa, including a public fast-fill station on Moodie Drive.