Torc Robotics sets up advisory council to help it commercialize autonomous trucking

Autonomous trucking developer Torc Robotics has set up an advisory council it says will help guide it to commercialize a scalable, profitable, Level 4 autonomous trucking product.

The council is comprised of trucking industry players who will offer guidance as Torc integrates with the freight network, the company says.

(Photo: Torc Robotics)

“Torc has a history of collaborating with our partners who are experts in their field. The Torc Autonomous Advisory Council (TAAC) is the next step in the process of incorporating deep industry insights and expertise as Torc works to commercialize autonomous trucking,” said Michael Fleming, Torc founder and CEO. “We view this council as a vital part of our work to integrate autonomous trucking into the existing freight industry while ensuring autonomous trucking benefits are realized with optimum safety.”

Some of the TAAC members include representatives from Baton, C.H. Robinson, Covenant Logistics, Penske Truck Leasing, Ryder System, Schneider, and OEM partner Daimler Truck North America.