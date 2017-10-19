Trailcon makes three industry donations

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Trailcon Leasing recently made donations to three important causes, aiming to encourage the next generation of leaders in the trucking industry.

The company donated a 53-ft. tridem trailer to Mohawk College’s City School Program. It provides a mobile classroom that travels across Ontario to bring trades training programs directly to various community hubs. It offers tuition-free college credit courses and workshops, taught by Mohawk faculty and staff.

“Trailcon has always been dedicated to supporting future generations who choose to work in the transportation industry,” says Mike Krell, vice-president, sales and marketing, Trailcon Leasing. “By donating this trailer, we are providing reliable equipment to support new and innovative education programs and encouraging youth to consider our industry as a promising career path.”

The company also offered a Trailcon Leasing Trailer Service Technician Scholarship to a student in the truck trailer service trade program at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. It was awarded to Ian Taylor.”

“To be recognized by an industry leader like Trailcon Leasing gives me the confidence I have a bright future in the trucking industry,” says Taylor. The award is presented on behalf of the Ontario Trucking Association’s Education Foundation.

And rounding out its donations, Trailcon donated a trailer to be used in a series of training videos for would-be truck drivers studying at Loyalist College in Belleville, Ont. The videos will be produced in collaboration with the OTA.

The video series features OTA Driver of the Year and former Road Knight, Justin Martin, who provides driving tips to a new generation of students seeking to become professional truck drivers under the new mandatory entry-level training requirement. The videos are scheduled to come out this fall, and will be available for viewing on the OTA’s website at www.ontruck.org.