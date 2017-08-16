Trailer orders remained strong in July: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer orders totaled 14,450 units in July, up 43% year-over-year, but 20% off June’s strong pace, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

“We saw continued strong year-over-year net order performance last month. As has been the pattern, solid dry van commitments helped lead the total industry, with significant year-over-year gains in flatbed trailers occurring as well,” said Frank Maly, ACT’s director of commercial transportation analysis and research.

“July is historically the weakest order month of the year, as fleets pause to re-assess their equipment needs for the remainder of the year. The 30% decline from June is directionally correct, but a bit more than we might have expected. However, when seasonally adjusted, July volume was more than 20,500 units, which approaches a 250,000-annual rate, both very strong results.”

So far this year, the industry has booked more than 153,000 net orders, a 43% improvement, according to ACT. The shift by fleets to a more positive outlook coincided with last fall’s election, and is ongoing.

Maly said, “Another positive for the industry is that cancellations remain low. Fleets are obviously standing firm with their order commitments, an indication of fleet confidence in the near-to-medium term outlook.”