Trailer orders strong in October: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Preliminary net trailer orders rose 40% in October versus August, tallying 33,600 units. That marks a 65% year-over-year improvement and was in line with expectations, FTR reports.

Trailer orders have now totaled 290,000 units over the past 12 months.

“There is good news on the vocational side. Flatbed demand continues to be sturdy as the housing and energy markets continue to prosper. Renewed energy activity is also helping tankers and lowbeds,” said Done Ake, FTR vice-president of commercial vehicles.

“Demand may be off some from the great levels of the last few years, but sales should remain at high volumes. Orders are expected to be healthy for the next two months as fleets complete placing orders for 2018 requirements. The trailer market next year continues to look very positive.”