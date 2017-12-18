Trailer orders surged in November: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trailer orders surged in November, according to preliminary data from FTR, which reported orders of 42,600 units.

That’s up 34% from October levels and 19% year-over-year. FTR is anticipating a “healthy clip” for trailer orders in early 2018. Annualized orders are now 295,000 units over the past 12 months.

“November trailer orders are wonderful news for the industry and for the general economy,” said Don Ake, FTR vice-president of commercial vehicles. “Fleets continue to anticipate the need for more trailers in 2018. Freight growth has been tremendous in Q4, and we forecast it to remain at least good through the first half of 2018. We can expect more use of drop-and-hook logistics in dry vans, refrigerated vans and flatbeds as trailer truck productivity is reduced and the driver shortage intensifies.”