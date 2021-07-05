Traton Group closes Navistar acquisition

The Traton Group has completed its acquisition of Navistar.

“Today is a sensational day for the Traton Group and for our new colleagues at Navistar joining the global Traton family,” said Traton CEO Matthias Gründler.

“From this day on, we will be working side by side to bring sustainable transportation of the future one step closer. This is something the entire group is looking forward to. The fact that this merger has been implemented so quickly and smoothly, despite the obstacles presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, is testament to the impressive team work on both sides of the Atlantic. I would like to thank each and every one involved.”

(Photo: Traton Group)

“Over the past five years, Navistar and the Traton brands have worked very well together and it is exciting to become now part of the global Traton Group,” added Navistar president and CEO Persio Lisboa. “Our common understanding of the future of transportation and our joint heritage create a very solid basis for our common way forward.”

Navistar and Traton Group have had a strategic alliance since 2017. Navistar said in a release the new ownership will allow it to improve customer offerings, especially as they relate to the transition to electric mobility and autonomous driving technologies.