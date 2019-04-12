Truck-Lite acquires Lumitec

FALCONER, N.Y. – Truck-Lite has announced its acquisition of Lumitec, a supplier of LED lighting for the marine industry.

“Lumitec’s reputation speaks for itself as one of the most trusted lighting suppliers among both boat OEMs and end users,” said Brian Kupchella, Truck-Lite CEO. “Combining Lumitec and Truck-Lite allows us to take advantage of each other’s distribution networks and share technology, helping Truck-Lite to expand into different markets while staying true to our core business.”

In addition to marine lighting, Lumitec also produces a line of LED lighting for commercial vehicles. Company founder and president John Kujawa will continue to lead the business.

“We see in Truck-Lite a partner with a strong philosophical alignment combined with deep technical resources and a massive market presence. We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership,” Kujawa said. “Our relationship with Truck-Lite expands our sales reach, broadens our access to suppliers and technologies and strengthens our ability to achieve our overarching goal of delivering exceptional value to our customers.”