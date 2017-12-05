Truck orders strong in November

Preliminary North American Class 8 truck orders surpassed 30,000 units for the second consecutive month in November, reaching levels 71% better than a year ago.

FTR reported preliminary orders of 32,400 units, just 8% shy of a very strong October. Canadian orders fell back somewhat, after three impressive months, according to FTR. The Class 8 truck market continues to show strength and stability heading into 2018, and orders over the past 12 months have totaled 274,000 units.

“Orders for Class 8 trucks have been sturdy and consistent,” said Don Ake, vice-president, commercial vehicles for FTR. “The orders are right in line with our forecast of stronger production and sales in 2018. The year-over-year comparison is over-stated, however, because the election tempered order amounts last November.”

Ake added: “Freight growth is robust right now and fleets will need to expand capacity to keep pace. Also, ELDs are expected to reduce productivity to some degree. Still, for now, fleets are being more careful managing their orders and not being overly aggressive placing them this fall. OEMs should be able to increase production modestly next year when needed.”

Preliminary Classes 5-8 orders reported by ACT Research totaled 53,000 units in November, up 44% year-over-year.

“Continued Class 8 order strength in November and in-line medium-duty orders added up to a second consecutive month of ‘best-since’ order activity,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research. “Seasonally adjusted, orders rose 2.8% from October to 50,300 units, marking November as the best month for North American Classes 5-8 orders since February 2015.”

ACT’s preliminary tally of Class 8 orders was 32,900 units, marking the second best order month since January 2015.