Truck orders strong in September: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Preliminary North American heavy- and medium-duty truck orders hit a three-month high in September, up 27% year-over-year, according to ACT Research.

When seasonally adjusted, Septembers orders hit a 27-month high, ACT reported.

“Preliminary MD and HD net orders were 43,500 units in September, up 27% year-over-year. Seasonally adjusted, orders rose 8.7% month-over-month to 46,500 units,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research. “For 2017 year to date, orders after seasonal adjustment have been consistent, ranging from 41,400 units in May to September’s 46,500 units tally.”

September marked the fourth consecutive month of improved Class 8 net orders.

“For the month, orders rose 63% from easy year-ago comparisons to 22,600 units,” noted Vieth. “With a generous factor bestowed on what is typically the second weakest order month of the year, seasonal adjustment boosts September’s order performance to its highest level in over two years at 26,200 units.”