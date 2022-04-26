Truck World: A show in pictures

The trucking industry came together as promised during the Truck World trade show in Mississauga, Ont., from April 21-23 — marking the return of an event last hosted in 2018.

From a VIP breakfast to displays of the latest and greatest in trucking technology, to the traditional Hat Day giveaways and interactive displays, here is a photo gallery representing what occurred.



Truck World opened with a VIP breakfast featuring broadcaster Jeff Marek and Leafs great Wendel Clark. (Photo: DFH Photography)

The halls of Truck World were packed with exhibitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Knowledge stop sessions offered insights into a coming Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Truck World represented the return of large-scale events that offer an interactive look at equipment. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Interactive demonstrations were highlighted throughout the show floor. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Attendees crowd around a Scania mining truck displayed by Navistar. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Truck World offered a chance to dig deep into the answers for technical questions.(Photo: DFH Photography)

Representatives from OPP and MTO were on hand to field questions from visitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Industry-focused charitable groups had the opportunity to explain their respective causes. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Sami Abdurahim collects his $10,000 prize as Highway Star of the Year. (Photo: DFH Photography)

A trade show is serious business, but there was also a chance to check out some serious toys. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Truck World featured the latest equipment, but there were also opportunities to enjoy a glimpse of the past. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Volvo Trucks hosted a press conference highlighting commitments to sustainability. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Attendees had the chance to interact with driving simulators and tools anchored in virtual reality. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Thousands of visitors walked the Truck World show floor each day. (Photo: John G. Smith)

It this car was here, Banditt must have been close by. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Displays offered attendees a chance to get under the hood and dig even deeper into available tech. (Photo: John G. Smith)

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt and Joe Lynch of the MTO Safety and Enforcement Branch, take a moment to discuss issues on the floor of Truck World. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Bruce Outridge applies his skills as a character artist to offer keepsakes for Truck World visitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)