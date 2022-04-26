Truck World: A show in pictures

The trucking industry came together as promised during the Truck World trade show in Mississauga, Ont., from April 21-23 — marking the return of an event last hosted in 2018.

From a VIP breakfast to displays of the latest and greatest in trucking technology, to the traditional Hat Day giveaways and interactive displays, here is a photo gallery representing what occurred.

Truck World opening breakfast

Truck World opened with a VIP breakfast featuring broadcaster Jeff Marek and Leafs great Wendel Clark. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Truck World aisles
The halls of Truck World were packed with exhibitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Truck World Knowledge Stop
Knowledge stop sessions offered insights into a coming Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Engine exam
Truck World represented the return of large-scale events that offer an interactive look at equipment. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Tire tools
Interactive demonstrations were highlighted throughout the show floor. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Truck World
Attendees crowd around a Scania mining truck displayed by Navistar. (Photo: DFH Photography)
visitor questions
Truck World offered a chance to dig deep into the answers for technical questions.(Photo: DFH Photography)
MTO officers
Representatives from OPP and MTO were on hand to field questions from visitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)
WTFC
Industry-focused charitable groups had the opportunity to explain their respective causes. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Sami Abdurahim, 2022 Highway Star
Sami Abdurahim collects his $10,000 prize as Highway Star of the Year. (Photo: DFH Photography)
remote control trucks
A trade show is serious business, but there was also a chance to check out some serious toys. (Photo: DFH Photography)
antique trucks
Truck World featured the latest equipment, but there were also opportunities to enjoy a glimpse of the past. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Volvo truck press conference
Volvo Trucks hosted a press conference highlighting commitments to sustainability. (Photo: John G. Smith)
virtual reality tools
Attendees had the chance to interact with driving simulators and tools anchored in virtual reality. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Truck World crowds
Thousands of visitors walked the Truck World show floor each day. (Photo: John G. Smith)
Smokey and the Banditt
It this car was here, Banditt must have been close by. (Photo: John G. Smith)
engine cutaway
Displays offered attendees a chance to get under the hood and dig even deeper into available tech. (Photo: John G. Smith)
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt and Joe Lynch of the MTO Safety and Enforcement Branch, take a moment to discuss issues on the floor of Truck World. (Photo: John G. Smith)
Bruce Outridge
Bruce Outridge applies his skills as a character artist to offer keepsakes for Truck World visitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)
Leo Barros
Associate editor Leo Barros (right) conducts an interview at the Newcom Media booth. (Photo: DFH Photography)


  • What a fantastic show, we waited 4 years for Truck World to come back! It was great to finally be able to exhibit in-person. Thanks Newcom for putting on a well executed show!

