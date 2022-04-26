Truck World: A show in pictures

The trucking industry came together as promised during the Truck World trade show in Mississauga, Ont., from April 21-23 — marking the return of an event last hosted in 2018.
From a VIP breakfast to displays of the latest and greatest in trucking technology, to the traditional Hat Day giveaways and interactive displays, here is a photo gallery representing what occurred.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
What a fantastic show, we waited 4 years for Truck World to come back! It was great to finally be able to exhibit in-person. Thanks Newcom for putting on a well executed show!