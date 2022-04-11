Trudeau expected to make electric vehicle infrastructure announcement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Victoria today for a visit where he is expected to highlight investments in electric vehicle infrastructure.
The 2022 federal budget included several financial commitments to promote the uptake of zero-emission vehicles, complete with targets that apply to new vehicle sales.
The budget noted the Canada Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million in large-scale urban and commercial ZEV charging and refueling infrastructure. And over the next five years, Natural Resources Canada will use another $400 million to help deploy ZEV charging infrastructure in sub-urban and remote communities.
The federal government wants zero-emission vehicles to account for 35% of new medium- and heavy-duty truck sales by 2030. One in five new cars will need to meet that emissions standard by 2026, with that light-duty sales target expanding to 60% by 2030.
This is not a good use of taxpayers money. Better to provide shore power cheaply at provide up to “5000 / company for up to 40% of thecost of bunk heaters and electric or battery power A C ( heat pumps) with more safe parking.
I see the importance of electric vehicles but carbon emissions in Canada at this time is not a good choice when China ,Russia ,etc are burning coal and polluting the environment .Taxing Canadians with Carbon tax is not going to control carbon and who is controlling the money to make sure it is going to the cause .Years ago Canadians paid millions into UIC and when it was time to collect the money was gone .
It is long overdue for Governments to be accountable .After all this is taxpayers monies . Can we have a say in where the money goes??