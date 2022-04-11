Trudeau expected to make electric vehicle infrastructure announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Victoria today for a visit where he is expected to highlight investments in electric vehicle infrastructure.

The 2022 federal budget included several financial commitments to promote the uptake of zero-emission vehicles, complete with targets that apply to new vehicle sales.

The budget noted the Canada Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million in large-scale urban and commercial ZEV charging and refueling infrastructure. And over the next five years, Natural Resources Canada will use another $400 million to help deploy ZEV charging infrastructure in sub-urban and remote communities.

The federal government wants zero-emission vehicles to account for 35% of new medium- and heavy-duty truck sales by 2030. One in five new cars will need to meet that emissions standard by 2026, with that light-duty sales target expanding to 60% by 2030.