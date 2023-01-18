Trudeau visits highlight charger and hydrogen tech
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was shining a spotlight on Canadian-made hydrogen vehicle technology and electric vehicle chargers Jan. 18, with separate visits to the Hydrogen Research Institute and Flo.
The Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres’ Hydrogen Research Institute explores technologies that support the storage, production and use of hydrogen. Flo manufacturers electric vehicle chargers.
“Canadian-made electric vehicle chargers are win-win-win,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Not only do they support good middle-class jobs and position Canada as a global leader on clean tech, they also make it easier than ever for Canadians to choose an EV as their next vehicle.”
The visits marked the third day on a tour to highlight Canada’s supply chain for electric vehicles, covering initiatives from mining to manufacturing. Trudeau’s previously stopped in Saskatoon to highlight critical minerals, and Windsor, Ont., to highlight Canadian-made EVs and EV batteries.
Canada’s federal government has committed to investing $550 million over four years to offset about half the price difference between electric and conventionally fueled trucks.
The Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles Program will offer $100,000 to $150,000 per leased or purchased Class 8 truck, with the larger amount for vehicles with more than 350 kW of power. Classes 6 and 7 units will earn $100,000.
Individual businesses and government fleets are eligible for up to 10 incentives or a maximum $1 million per calendar year.
