U.S. trailer net orders plunge 15%

COLUMBUS, Ind. – U.S. trailer net orders dropped 15% in January to 15,000 units, according to ACT Research.

And, orders were down 28% year-over-year, it said.

“Fleets continued their conservative investment posture in all equipment categories in January,” said Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT.

“Discussions indicate that the winds of weaker freight volumes and lower rates continue to buffet fleet financial results.”

Maly added that fleets are also seriously questioning their need for additional equipment, as many indicate that capacity constraints dissipated many months ago.