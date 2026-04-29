Used Class 8 truck sales in US rise again in March: ACT

Used Class 8 truck sales continued climbing in March, building on gains seen earlier this year, according to the latest data from ACT Research.

The firm reported same-dealer retail sales rose 9.8% month over month in March, slightly below the typical seasonal increase for the period but still marking another solid month for the used truck market.

“The 9.8% month-over-month increase was directionally consistent with, but not quite as strong as, the expected 12% seasonal gain,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “March is the strongest sales month of the year, running 10% above average.”

Auction and wholesale activity also strengthened during the month.

ACT said auction volumes climbed 25% month over month, while wholesale dealer activity increased 40%. Combined same-dealer sales volumes across retail, auction and wholesale channels rose 29% compared to February.

Used truck pricing also improved modestly.

“The Class 8 average retail sale price improved 1.6% month over month in March, rising to $56,128,” Tam said. “Longer term, prices were 2% higher year over year.”

The report tracks used truck sales, pricing, mileage and age across Classes 3-8 and is widely followed by truck dealers, manufacturers and financial analysts as a gauge of freight market conditions and fleet replacement activity.

The stronger used truck market comes as freight conditions show signs of stabilizing after a prolonged downturn, although pricing and demand remain below the peaks seen during the post-pandemic freight boom.