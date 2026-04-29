Used Class 8 truck sales in US rise again in March: ACT
Used Class 8 truck sales continued climbing in March, building on gains seen earlier this year, according to the latest data from ACT Research.
The firm reported same-dealer retail sales rose 9.8% month over month in March, slightly below the typical seasonal increase for the period but still marking another solid month for the used truck market.
“The 9.8% month-over-month increase was directionally consistent with, but not quite as strong as, the expected 12% seasonal gain,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “March is the strongest sales month of the year, running 10% above average.”
Auction and wholesale activity also strengthened during the month.
ACT said auction volumes climbed 25% month over month, while wholesale dealer activity increased 40%. Combined same-dealer sales volumes across retail, auction and wholesale channels rose 29% compared to February.
Used truck pricing also improved modestly.
“The Class 8 average retail sale price improved 1.6% month over month in March, rising to $56,128,” Tam said. “Longer term, prices were 2% higher year over year.”
The report tracks used truck sales, pricing, mileage and age across Classes 3-8 and is widely followed by truck dealers, manufacturers and financial analysts as a gauge of freight market conditions and fleet replacement activity.
The stronger used truck market comes as freight conditions show signs of stabilizing after a prolonged downturn, although pricing and demand remain below the peaks seen during the post-pandemic freight boom.
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