Used truck price increases in U.S. outpace Canada

BURNABY, B.C. – Canadian used truck prices were relatively flat when comparing the three months ending in November to the same period last year, the latest Ritchie Bros. data suggests.

Prices for used heavy equipment tracked by the auctioneer were up 1%, while the prices for used truck-tractors and used vocational trucks held steady, according to the latest Ritchie Bros. Used Equipment Market Trends Summary. (Each figure falls within the study’s 1.5% margin of error.)

(Photo: Ritchie Bros.)

Used lifting and material handling equipment prices fared slightly better, increasing 2% when compared to the same time frame last year, Ritchie Bros. says.

Truck-tractor prices increased significantly more in the U.S., which recorded a 7% increase for the same timeframe. Prices for used vocational trucks increased as well, but by 3%.

The prices for used lifting and material handling equipment in the U.S. were relatively flat when compared to the same period in 2019.

Three provinces – Alberta, B.C., and Ontario – counted themselves among Ritchie Bros.’ top regions for heavy equipment purchases. But Alberta stood alone as the only Canadian province among North America’s Top 5 regions for heavy equipment sales.

Online equipment searches show another trend.

“Truck tractors are very popular right now, as are wheel loaders, excavators, dozers and pickup trucks. Also, with recent on-the-farm auctions in Western Canada, some agricultural equipment categories round out the Top 6 on rbauction,” it notes.