Used truck prices staying steady in Canada: Ritchie Bros.

TORONTO, Ont. – Prices for used truck tractors are stable in Canada, according to a market report from Ritchie Bros., with prices for the three months ending Sept. 30 steady compared to the same time period in 2019.

Prices for used vocational trucks strengthened, up about 1% compared to the same period last year.

Ritchie Bros. reported prices across most categories in the U.S. and Canada are at, or slightly above, 2019 levels. Ontario and Alberta were among the top five selling regions in North America, while no Canadian provinces were among the top five buyers.

(Source: Ritchie Bros.)

Focus on winch trucks

The report took a deep dive into Canadian winch truck sales volumes and prices. It revealed 460 model year 2000 and newer winch trucks sold at its auctions, with a value of $36 million. The median price is trending down slightly, but volumes were up 21% in the first half compared to the same period in 2019.

The three top-selling winch truck branes in Canada were Kenworth, Peterbilt and Western Star, with Kenworth representing about 70% of those and fetching a median price of $60,000.