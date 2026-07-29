Used US Class 8 truck sales rebound in June as prices edge higher

Used Class 8 truck sales in the United States recovered in June after a weak May, with retail volumes rising 9.6% month over month and 4% year over year, according to ACT Research.

The increase exceeded the typical seasonal gain for June, which is usually one of the slower months for used truck sales.

“The increase was directionally consistent with, but greater than, the expected 2% seasonal bump,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “June is the fifth weakest sales month of the year, running 3% below average.”

Despite stronger retail activity, wholesale and auction markets softened during the month. Auction volumes fell 22% from May, while wholesale dealer activity declined 4.8%. Combined, total same-dealer used truck sales across all channels were down 5.1% month over month.

Pricing also improved. The average retail price of a used Class 8 truck increased 2% from May to $61,751, up 1.5% compared to June 2025.