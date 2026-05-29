ACT: Used Class 8 prices rise despite April sales dip

Same-dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales slipped 3.3% in April, but ACT Research says the decline was not cause for concern.

The drop was in line with typical seasonal trends, though milder than the expected 11% decrease, said Steve Tam, vice president of ACT Research.

“April is the sixth strongest sales month of the year, running 2% below average,” Tam said in the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report.

Auction and wholesale activity was mixed. Auction volumes fell 52% month over month, which ACT said is typical for the first month of a quarter, while wholesale dealer activity rose 6.1%.

Combined, total same-dealer used truck sales volumes were down 23% from March.

Pricing, however, strengthened. The average retail sale price for used Class 8 trucks rose 4.2% month over month to $59,122. Prices were also up 1.9% from April 2025.