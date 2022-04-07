Utility Trailer plant’s 200,000th dry van comes on Target

Utility Trailer’s manufacturing line in Paragould, Arkansas, has produced its 200,000th trailer – a 4000D-X Composite dry van.

The unit, including features such as 80K flush steel logistics posts and an aerodynamic side skirt, was purchased by retailer Target Corporate.

“This is a special milestone for Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and the 715 dedicated employees at this plant. We are also grateful for Target’s continued trust in us. As the new Plant Manager, I look forward to many more successes from our team for years to come,” stated John Oliver, Utility’s Plant Manager in Paragould, Arkansas.

Utility’s Paragould plant opened in 1994 and added a second line in 2004. The company also produces dry vans in Glade Spring, Virginia.