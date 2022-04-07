Utility Trailer plant’s 200,000th dry van comes on Target
Utility Trailer’s manufacturing line in Paragould, Arkansas, has produced its 200,000th trailer – a 4000D-X Composite dry van.
The unit, including features such as 80K flush steel logistics posts and an aerodynamic side skirt, was purchased by retailer Target Corporate.
“This is a special milestone for Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and the 715 dedicated employees at this plant. We are also grateful for Target’s continued trust in us. As the new Plant Manager, I look forward to many more successes from our team for years to come,” stated John Oliver, Utility’s Plant Manager in Paragould, Arkansas.
Utility’s Paragould plant opened in 1994 and added a second line in 2004. The company also produces dry vans in Glade Spring, Virginia.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.